Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 7,267 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.98% of US Ecology worth $23,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.