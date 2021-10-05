Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACB. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of ACB opened at C$8.85 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

