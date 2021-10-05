Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,404. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.04 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.38 and its 200-day moving average is $293.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

