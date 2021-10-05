Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $88.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Autoliv stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. Autoliv has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $108.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after acquiring an additional 276,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,953,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after buying an additional 197,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $107,676,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

