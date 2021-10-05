AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,607,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVH stock opened at 0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.04. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.10.

Get AVVAA World Health Care Products alerts:

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.