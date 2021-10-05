Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,207,000 after acquiring an additional 277,516 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 86,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

