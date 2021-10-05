Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,285 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMPT. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $8,300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000.

NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

