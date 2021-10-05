Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,675 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $385,903. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XM opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

