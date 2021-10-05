Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,610 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 373.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

