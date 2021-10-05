Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 35,198 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30.

