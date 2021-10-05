Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,597,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

