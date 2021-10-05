Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of DSM stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $8.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.