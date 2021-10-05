Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,589 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

