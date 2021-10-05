Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $269,782.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.21 or 0.08163874 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002130 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00109828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,155 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,923,910 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

