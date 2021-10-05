BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stake Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,823,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.52% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $334,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

BXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

