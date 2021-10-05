Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:BKKPF opened at $3.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.32.
About Bangkok Bank Public
