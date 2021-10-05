Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:BKKPF opened at $3.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.32.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

