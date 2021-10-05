Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 1,118,500 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,118,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,652,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.54% of Oscar Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 694,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 239,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $891,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth $14,280,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $883,252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

