Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,840 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 46,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $24,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

