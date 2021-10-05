Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 957,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Discovery were worth $27,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 56.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

