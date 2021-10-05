Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 11,534 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $49,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,151.79 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $439.05 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,359.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,484.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

