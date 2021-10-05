Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,606 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $48,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,839 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,923,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

