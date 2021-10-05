Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $51,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

