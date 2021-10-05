Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.94 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $51,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 650.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

