Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $2.60 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

