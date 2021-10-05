Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after buying an additional 834,051 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,154,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 894,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,497,000 after purchasing an additional 398,758 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

