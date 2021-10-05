Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $448.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

