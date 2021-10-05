Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 101,000 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,799,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 186.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ASH opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $95.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

