Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 71.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

FANG opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $104.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

