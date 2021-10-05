Barclays Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $170.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $130.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth $41,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

