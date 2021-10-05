Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,162,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.