Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REPYY. initiated coverage on Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.55.

REPYY opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

