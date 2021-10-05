Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.43 ($118.15).

ETR:BMW opened at €83.42 ($98.14) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a 50-day moving average of €81.03 and a 200-day moving average of €85.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

