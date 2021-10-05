BeatzCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $29.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

