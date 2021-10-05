Beck Capital Management LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA:XOP traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 454,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $102.73.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

