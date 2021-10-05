Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,300 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the August 31st total of 565,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Becle has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

About Becle

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

