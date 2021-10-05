Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $138,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $243.96. 18,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,141. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

