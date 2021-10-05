Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $240.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.