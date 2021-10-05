Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

BBBY opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

