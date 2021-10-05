Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.