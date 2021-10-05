Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 365596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

