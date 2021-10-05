Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

NYSE CNM opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

