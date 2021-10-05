Berenberg Bank Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.34 ($106.29).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR HFG opened at €79.08 ($93.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.67. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a twelve month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.