Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.13. Best Buy posted earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $196,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Best Buy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

