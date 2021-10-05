BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Up 6.2%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,823,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $690.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BEST by 5,791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in BEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

