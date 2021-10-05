Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 10,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 26,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $526.49 million, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.