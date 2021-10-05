BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.23.

BNTX stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $250.56. 30,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,573. BioNTech has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of -1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.02.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

