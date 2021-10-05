BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s current price.
BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.23.
BNTX stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $250.56. 30,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,573. BioNTech has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of -1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
