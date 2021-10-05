BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a $400.00 price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.23.

BioNTech stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.01. 12,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $75.35 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $353,904,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $73,570,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

