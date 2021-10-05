Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 20,711 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $560,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $314,921.25.

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $393,656.76.

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 134,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.21.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

