Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $16.62 on Major Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for $16.62 or 0.00033301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $189.70 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002121 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002050 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004916 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,109 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

